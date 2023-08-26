Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Update

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RGT opened at $8.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. Royce Global Value Trust has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Institutional Trading of Royce Global Value Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 77.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1,398.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

