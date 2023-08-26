RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,510,000 after acquiring an additional 345,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RTX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,937,000 after acquiring an additional 101,939 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RTX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

RTX Stock Down 0.5 %

RTX stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.69. 4,737,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,228,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.