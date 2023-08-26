RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Short Interest Down 97.5% in August

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the July 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,421,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RushNet stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,594,891. RushNet has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.00.

RushNet, Inc provides laboratory diagnostic testing services. It offers high-complexity urine drug testing, behavioral drug testing, allergy droplet cards, oral fluids, and infectious disease services. The company is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

