SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €11.04 ($12.00) and last traded at €11.12 ($12.09). Approximately 78,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.16 ($12.13).
SAF-Holland Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.45. The stock has a market cap of $504.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.99.
SAF-Holland Company Profile
SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.
