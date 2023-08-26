Saitama (SAITAMA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $27.99 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Saitama has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Saitama has a market capitalization of $27.99 million and approximately $412,993.84 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saitama token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019961 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014770 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,007.32 or 1.00044278 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002492 BTC.

SAITAMA is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,390,055,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,390,426,207.99961 with 44,378,662,156.99996 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00062333 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $404,613.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

