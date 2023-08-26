Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,217,764 shares of company stock worth $259,303,833. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.28.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $209.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

