Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of SBH opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $931.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.42 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 3,781.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,289,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,272,000 after buying an additional 2,230,258 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth about $26,989,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,747.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,857,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,714 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,969,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,320.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 840,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 781,166 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Stories

