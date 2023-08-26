Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $82.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.03. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $89.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 153.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of -0.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 5,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 882 shares in the company, valued at $66,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 882 shares in the company, valued at $66,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,692 shares of company stock worth $5,952,496 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 62.7% during the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,103,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 133.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 162,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,352,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 11.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 421,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,474,000 after buying an additional 43,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

