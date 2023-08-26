Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Update

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the July 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Santen Pharmaceutical Price Performance
OTCMKTS SNPHY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
