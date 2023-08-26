Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2023

Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFYGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Saras Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAAFY remained flat at $6.60 during trading on Friday. Saras has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35.

About Saras

(Get Free Report)

Saras S.p.A. engages in the oil refinery business in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Industrial & Marketing; and Renewables segments. It also sells and distributes oil products, such as diesel, gasoline, diesel fuel for heating, liquefied petroleum gas, virgin naphtha, bunkering, and aviation fuel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.