Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Saras Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAAFY remained flat at $6.60 during trading on Friday. Saras has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35.

About Saras

Saras S.p.A. engages in the oil refinery business in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Industrial & Marketing; and Renewables segments. It also sells and distributes oil products, such as diesel, gasoline, diesel fuel for heating, liquefied petroleum gas, virgin naphtha, bunkering, and aviation fuel.

