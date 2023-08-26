Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.07

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.07 and traded as high as $26.30. Saratoga Investment shares last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 79,442 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $311.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.18 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 127.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 44,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 33,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. 15.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

