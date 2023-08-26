Savaria Co. (SIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Savaria Trading Up 0.8 %

SIS opened at C$15.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.48. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$12.82 and a 1-year high of C$17.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

