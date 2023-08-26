SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the July 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SaverOne 2014 Price Performance
NASDAQ SVRE opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SaverOne 2014 has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.
About SaverOne 2014
