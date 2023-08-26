SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the July 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ SVRE opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SaverOne 2014 has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

