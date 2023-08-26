Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.19. 1,084,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,665. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

