Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,506 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $18,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 77,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,819,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,895 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 37,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.56.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

