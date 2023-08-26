SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Short Interest Update

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 203.6% from the July 31st total of 339,300 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 417,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

SciPlay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $22.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCPL shares. DA Davidson cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SciPlay from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush cut SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SciPlay

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,983,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 173,468 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in SciPlay by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,551,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SciPlay by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after buying an additional 340,133 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SciPlay by 875.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,147,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after buying an additional 1,029,856 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SciPlay by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 904,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after buying an additional 507,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

