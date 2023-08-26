Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $210.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globant from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.85.

Shares of GLOB opened at $190.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.40 and a 200 day moving average of $167.94. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $232.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Globant by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,406,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $558,644,000 after acquiring an additional 319,684 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Globant by 18.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $538,159,000 after acquiring an additional 459,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $511,404,000 after acquiring an additional 86,266 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,546,000 after acquiring an additional 114,126 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Globant by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,498,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,346,000 after acquiring an additional 151,737 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

