SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Major Shareholder Buys $40,753.35 in Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 8,233 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $40,753.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 703,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,765.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Karen Singer acquired 687 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $3,400.65.

On Friday, August 18th, Karen Singer acquired 11,366 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $55,238.76.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Karen Singer bought 53,174 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $261,616.08.

On Monday, August 14th, Karen Singer bought 2,108 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $10,392.44.

On Thursday, August 10th, Karen Singer bought 8,655 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $39,986.10.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Karen Singer bought 150,000 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $721,500.00.

SeaChange International Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28.

SeaChange International ( NASDAQ:SEAC ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

