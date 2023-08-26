Seaway Energy Services (CVE:SEW) Trading 6.5% Higher

Seaway Energy Services Inc. (CVE:SEW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 5,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 106,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Seaway Energy Services Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.59 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16.

About Seaway Energy Services

Seaway Energy Services Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek new business opportunities and financing activities. Previously, it was involved in the provision of environmental consulting services to the petroleum and natural gas industry. The company was formerly known as Dolce Financial Corp.

