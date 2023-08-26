Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Update

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the July 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Seiko Epson Price Performance

SEKEY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.62. 6,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,027. Seiko Epson has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

