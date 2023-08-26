Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Short Interest Up 66.0% in August

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Wole C. Coaxum purchased 351 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $99,822.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,364.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wole C. Coaxum acquired 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,335.17. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,330.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SIGIP opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

