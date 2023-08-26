Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Down 63.6% in August

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Senstar Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Senstar Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNT

Senstar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNT opened at $1.22 on Friday. Senstar Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Senstar Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Senstar Technologies by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Senstar Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,058,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Senstar Technologies by 312.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 55,324 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Senstar Technologies by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 106,445 shares in the last quarter.

Senstar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety and alarm systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senstar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senstar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.