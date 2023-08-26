Serum (SRM) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week

Serum (SRM) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and $1.75 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Serum Profile

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

