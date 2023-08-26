Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,400,708.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

SWAV opened at $214.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.50 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 54.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 23.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

