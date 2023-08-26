Short Interest in Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Drops By 54.0%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the July 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.0 days.
Aena S.M.E. Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of ANNSF stock opened at $151.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.62. Aena S.M.E. has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $171.38.
About Aena S.M.E.
