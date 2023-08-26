Short Interest in Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Drops By 54.0%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the July 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ANNSF stock opened at $151.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.62. Aena S.M.E. has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $171.38.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

About Aena S.M.E.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. It operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.