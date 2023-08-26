Short Interest in AUD/PLN (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Declines By 58.5%

AUD/PLN (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AUD/PLN Stock Performance

Shares of SLDPW opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. AUD/PLN has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.49.

