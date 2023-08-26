Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Increases By 1,783.4%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,700 shares, a growth of 1,783.4% from the July 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,253,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on BAYRY shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAYRY
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
- Trading Halts Explained
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.