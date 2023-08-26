Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Increases By 1,783.4%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,700 shares, a growth of 1,783.4% from the July 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,253,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BAYRY shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Stories

