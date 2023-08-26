Short Interest in Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Decreases By 46.1%

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the July 31st total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Benchmark Metals Trading Up 4.7 %

BNCHF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 88,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,104. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. Benchmark Metals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.41.

Get Benchmark Metals alerts:

About Benchmark Metals

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.