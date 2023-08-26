Short Interest in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Declines By 43.1%

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the July 31st total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 229,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Biocept by 27.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Biocept during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Biocept alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biocept in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Biocept Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BIOC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 17,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,790. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.82. Biocept has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $33.60.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter.

About Biocept

(Get Free Report)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.