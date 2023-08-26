Short Interest in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Rises By 211.1%

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BSL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.06. 59,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,336. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie purchased 4,000 shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 497,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 56,198 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 411,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 193,768 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 357,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 29,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

