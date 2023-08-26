Short Interest in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Drops By 60.3%

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the July 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 482,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 50,551 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 46.6% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 346,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 109,999 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 1,440.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 284,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 266,453 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 243,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 67,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 109,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

DCF opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

