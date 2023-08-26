Short Interest in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Drops By 53.1%

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,300 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the July 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 613,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the first quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Brady by 34.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Brady in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brady in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Brady stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.31. 222,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,810. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. Brady has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $56.35.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

