Short Interest in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Drops By 65.2%

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the July 31st total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brenmiller Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brenmiller Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Brenmiller Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Brenmiller Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 24,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,803. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Brenmiller Energy has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy ( NASDAQ:BNRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

