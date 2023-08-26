Short Interest in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Increases By 122.6%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 122.6% from the July 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSM remained flat at $19.58 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,149. The company has a market cap of $132.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.50. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 156.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 334.0% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,337,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after buying an additional 1,029,555 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the second quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 259.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,732,000 after buying an additional 3,763,887 shares during the last quarter.

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

