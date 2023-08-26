Short Interest in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Rises By 93.7%

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, a growth of 93.7% from the July 31st total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 104,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 30,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

CHY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 184,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,684. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

