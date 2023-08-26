Short Interest in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Drops By 79.8%

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 79.8% from the July 31st total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cardio Diagnostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $290,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $163,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance

CDIO traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 54,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,418. Cardio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Cardio Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

