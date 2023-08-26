Short Interest in Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF) Grows By 150.0%

Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Carnarvon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVONF remained flat at C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. Carnarvon Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.16.

Get Carnarvon Energy alerts:

About Carnarvon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Carnarvon Energy Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Australia. The company owns interests in the Dorado project located in the Bedout Sub-basin permits of Western Australia; the Buffalo project situated in Bonaparte Basin; and the Labyrinth project located in the Roebuck Basin in the North West Shelf of Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnarvon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnarvon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.