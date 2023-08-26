Short Interest in Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF) Grows By 150.0%

Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Carnarvon Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CVONF remained flat at C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. Carnarvon Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.16.
About Carnarvon Energy
