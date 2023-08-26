Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Decreases By 83.3%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cemtrex Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of CETXP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. 10,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,012. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.
About Cemtrex
