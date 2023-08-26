Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Decreases By 83.3%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cemtrex Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of CETXP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. 10,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,012. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

