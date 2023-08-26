Short Interest in Costain Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CSGQF) Expands By 1,750.0%

Costain Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CSGQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded Costain Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Costain Group
Costain Group Price Performance
Costain Group Company Profile
Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Costain Group
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.