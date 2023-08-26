Short Interest in Costain Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CSGQF) Expands By 1,750.0%

Costain Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CSGQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded Costain Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Costain Group Price Performance

Costain Group Company Profile

Shares of CSGQF stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60. Costain Group has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $0.65.

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

