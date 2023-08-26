Short Interest in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Increases By 108.6%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 108.6% from the July 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $1,798,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 99.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $26,000.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EDN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. 25,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,243. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDN

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.