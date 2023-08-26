Short Interest in ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Drops By 60.0%

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ENEOS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JXHLY opened at C$7.09 on Friday. ENEOS has a one year low of C$6.22 and a one year high of C$7.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.97.

About ENEOS

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

