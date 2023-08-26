Short Interest in ETAO International Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) Grows By 97.0%

ETAO International Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the July 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETAO International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETAO International in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ETAO International in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ETAO International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in ETAO International in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 0.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETAO International Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of ETAO International stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 125,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,314. ETAO International has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54.

ETAO International Company Profile

ETAO International Co, Ltd., a digital healthcare company, provides medical care and biomedical technologies to patients in China. It is involved in designing an ecosystem that consist of hospitals, specialized clinics, artificial intelligence/big data diagnosis, medical analysis services, biotechnology companies, and an insurance agency company that enables patient to receive medical assistance and healthcare services.

