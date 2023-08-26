Short Interest in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV) Increases By 466.7%

Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Feutune Light Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Feutune Light Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.68 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 70,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,027. Feutune Light Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Feutune Light Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,251,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after buying an additional 165,168 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition by 586.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 580,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 495,661 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,683,000. Kim LLC lifted its position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kim LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

About Feutune Light Acquisition

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

