Short Interest in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC) Grows By 516.7%

FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 516.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FG Merger Stock Performance

NASDAQ FGMC traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 47,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,330. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. FG Merger has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Institutional Trading of FG Merger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in FG Merger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of FG Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FG Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in FG Merger during the 1st quarter worth $521,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FG Merger Company Profile

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America.

