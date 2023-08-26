Short Interest in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Rises By 400.0%

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEPGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRMEP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.29. 1,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

