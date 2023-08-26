Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Drops By 97.3%

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the July 31st total of 306,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,020,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 498,456 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,059.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 415,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,253,000 after acquiring an additional 407,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 373,047 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.91. The stock had a trading volume of 590,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,793. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.3021 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

