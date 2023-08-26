Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Increases By 750.0%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Price Performance
RFEU traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.03. The company has a market cap of $8.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $62.95.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $1.6388 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.
