Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Increases By 750.0%

Aug 26th, 2023

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEUGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Price Performance

RFEU traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.03. The company has a market cap of $8.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $62.95.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $1.6388 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFEU. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 13,113.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Company Profile

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

