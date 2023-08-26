Short Interest in Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Drops By 99.7%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the July 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Freeman Gold Price Performance

Shares of FMANF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Freeman Gold has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

Freeman Gold Company Profile

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

