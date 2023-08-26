Short Interest in Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Drops By 99.7%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the July 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Freeman Gold Price Performance
Shares of FMANF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Freeman Gold has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.
Freeman Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Freeman Gold
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.