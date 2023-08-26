Short Interest in Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Drops By 90.1%

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the July 31st total of 169,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Galantas Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GALKF remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Friday. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,400. Galantas Gold has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

