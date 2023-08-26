Short Interest in Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Drops By 90.1%

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the July 31st total of 169,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Galantas Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GALKF remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Friday. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,400. Galantas Gold has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.
About Galantas Gold
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Galantas Gold
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.