Short Interest in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Declines By 85.7%

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBBK remained flat at $10.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35.

Get Global Blockchain Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blockchain Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBBK. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the first quarter worth $138,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition by 135.1% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 298,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 171,237 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kim LLC now owns 291,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,367,000.

About Global Blockchain Acquisition

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.